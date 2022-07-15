LOOKOUT PM: Two UCSC profs and the inspiration of telescopes...Eaters Digest

Happy weekend time, folks.

‘I said stupid things like ‘Wow’ ’: Two UCSC astronomers working on the Webb Space Telescope describe joy

Scoping it: UC Santa Cruz Astronomer Emeritus Garth D. Illingworth is one of the original thinkers behind the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope. For UCSC Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics Brant Robertson, the promise of the Webb telescope encouraged him to pursue astronomy. Both talked to Lookout about what this moment means for them. Hillary with the scoop.

Top local Yelp spots, an Asian snack shack and a Pretty Good burger

Eaters Digest: This week’s roundup of great things to eat in the county includes a veggie smash burger, Asian snacks and fiddlehead ferns. Lily’s got it here.

Mark Conley

Lookout Santa Cruz