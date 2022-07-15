Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Workers
(Via NASA)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Two UCSC profs and the inspiration of telescopes...Eaters Digest

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
‘I said stupid things like ‘Wow’ ’: Two UCSC astronomers working on the Webb Space Telescope describe joy

A nearby, young, star-forming region in the Carina Nebula.
(Via NASA)

Scoping it: UC Santa Cruz Astronomer Emeritus Garth D. Illingworth is one of the original thinkers behind the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope. For UCSC Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics Brant Robertson, the promise of the Webb telescope encouraged him to pursue astronomy. Both talked to Lookout about what this moment means for them. Hillary with the scoop.

midsummer membership sale on Lookout

Top local Yelp spots, an Asian snack shack and a Pretty Good burger

What would've been Pretty Good Advice on Wednesday: Get to Pretty Good Advice!
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: This week’s roundup of great things to eat in the county includes a veggie smash burger, Asian snacks and fiddlehead ferns. Lily’s got it here.

Daily Digest

That will wrap up another week. Have a restful weekend and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

