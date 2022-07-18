LOOKOUT PM: Oversized Vehicle Ordinance hits a roadblock, COVID hospitalizations slowly rising

Good day, folks,

Oversized Vehicle Ordinance now in limbo as CA Coastal Commission block forces rethinking

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout Update: Last Thursday’s California Coastal Commission ruling is the latest setback in the city’s controversial “RV ban.” While the city moves ahead with other homelessness plans, it will take up how to deal with the ruling when it returns from summer recess on Aug. 9. Read the latest here.

Hospitalizations slowly rise; officials put that into wider perspective

A nurse checks on IV pumps attached to a COVID-19 patient at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. (Irfan Khan / Los Angles Times)

Covid Dashboard: Persistently high case rates are now driving a slow rise in Bay Area hospitalizations, but healthcare providers remind us that the days of 2020 are a thing of the past. Get the most recent data here.

