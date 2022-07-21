LOOKOUT PM: Full-length Weekender, school COVID guidelines, and the story with the 41st and Soquel lot

Good day, everyone,

It was hard not to enjoy this sunny Thursday in Santa Cruz. Summer is clearly still in full swing on the Central Coast.

That said, summer break is heading towards its closing weeks for many students, and even more than two years into the pandemic, schools are still wrestling with ways to mitigate risk in the classroom.

But before we get into that, Wallace is back in action, and lays out what you should look forward to in the near future...



Trivia ahoy, a winning ‘Formula’ and B9 is abuzz

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: The ‘good-vibes zone’ for the days ahead sees Wallace sharing the word on his Trivia Night next week and praising a Santa Cruz Shakespeare must-see. Read it all here.

LOOKOUT TRIVIA NIGHT: Wallace is hosting a new trivia night event, the first to take place Tuesday evening, July 26, at Abbott Square. We’re going to have a lot of fun. Register and find more trivia night details here.

That’s all I’ve got for you today. Happy almost-Friday, all, and have a good night.

Max Chun

Correspondent