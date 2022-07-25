Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
READ THE STORY: Two arrested after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in downtown Santa Cruz
(Via Santa Cruz Police Department)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: BLM mural vandalism trial set, and a new vaccine on the way

By Max Chun
Happy Monday, folks,

Hope you all got after it today feeling nice and refreshed.

It seemed a little cool around these parts today, did it not? The temperature only reached the mid-60s today — a bit chilly for the middle of summer.

Let’s kick off today’s headlines with a step forward for a now year-long story...

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

BLM mural vandalism case gets restitution amount, trial date from judge

Hagan Warner, one of the two men accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout Update: Alleged BLM mural vandals Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner are facing total restitution payments of $19,623 — well below the $114,000 sought by the prosecution. Their trial, which has been set for Oct. 10, will decide whether they’re guilty and what the punishment beyond restitution could look like. See the latest here.

Daily Recap

We’re off to a great start of the week here at Lookout, and we hope you are too. Until tomorrow, take care!

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

