Lookout PM: BLM mural vandalism trial set, and a new vaccine on the way

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout Update: Alleged BLM mural vandals Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner are facing total restitution payments of $19,623 — well below the $114,000 sought by the prosecution. Their trial, which has been set for Oct. 10, will decide whether they’re guilty and what the punishment beyond restitution could look like. See the latest here.

