Lookout PM: Lily’s latest, and Bookshop Santa Cruz’s fall lineup

Bookshop Santa Cruz announces fall live events; Patti Smith, George Saunders highlight authors

The rundown: Bookshop Santa Cruz has announced its fall line-up of events. And what’s remarkable other than the big names involved — Patti Smith, George Saunders, Sandra Cisneros — is that many of those events will be in venues other than Bookshop Santa Cruz. Wallace has the details.



Brew Cruz warms up the bus, Staff of Life’s Watsonville fun and whither free bread?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli on Food: The return of Brew Cruz’s Betty Jane, Staff of Life’s parking lot barbecue, and the new spot in the Octagon building highlight Lily’s latest newsletter. Read it all here.

Max Chun

Lookout Santa Cruz