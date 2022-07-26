Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The barbacoa taco and pollo frito taco at Vamonos Comida.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Lily’s latest, and Bookshop Santa Cruz’s fall lineup

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hi all,

I hope you’ve had a good start to your week and that it only gets better from here. That classic Santa Cruz fog has been a nice addition to the mornings — at least in my opinion.

Before we get started, I just want to say that I hope we see you at Wallace’s inaugural trivia night beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Abbott Square! He won’t go easy on you, so be prepared.

Alright, let’s jump into the news...

Bookshop Santa Cruz announces fall live events; Patti Smith, George Saunders highlight authors

Inside Bookshop Santa Cruz
(Via Bookshop Santa Cruz)

The rundown: Bookshop Santa Cruz has announced its fall line-up of events. And what’s remarkable other than the big names involved — Patti Smith, George Saunders, Sandra Cisneros — is that many of those events will be in venues other than Bookshop Santa Cruz. Wallace has the details.

Brew Cruz warms up the bus, Staff of Life’s Watsonville fun and whither free bread?

Brew Cruz's Betty Jane bus
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli on Food: The return of Brew Cruz’s Betty Jane, Staff of Life’s parking lot barbecue, and the new spot in the Octagon building highlight Lily’s latest newsletter. Read it all here.

Daily Recap

That’s all for today, folks. Have a good evening — whether you join trivia night or not — and I’ll talk to you again tomorrow.

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

