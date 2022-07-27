Lookout PM: California Supreme Court chief justice will not seek second term

Good evening, friends,

Chief justice of California Supreme Court won’t seek second term

Hanging it up: California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will not seek reelection to the bench after her current 12-year term concludes next year, she says. The move gives Gov. Gavin Newsom a chance to make a third appointment to the state’s highest court. More from the L.A. Times here.

