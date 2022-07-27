Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Wallace Baine and comedian Richard Stockton emceeing the inaugural Lookout Trivia Night at Abbott Square.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: California Supreme Court chief justice will not seek second term

By Max Chun
Good evening, friends,

I hope you enjoyed this beautiful midweek day. I’ll start off with a special thank you to those who came out to our first trivia night at Abbott Square yesterday. Mark your calendars for the next one on Tuesday, August 30!

Well, let’s get going...

Chief justice of California Supreme Court won’t seek second term

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye speaks in 2020.
(Via California Courts Newsroom)

Hanging it up: California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will not seek reelection to the bench after her current 12-year term concludes next year, she says. The move gives Gov. Gavin Newsom a chance to make a third appointment to the state’s highest court. More from the L.A. Times here.

Daily Recap

That’s a wrap on hump day. Have a good evening, and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

