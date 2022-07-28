Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The corpse flower prepares to bloom at the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: County affordability trends in wrong direction, and what to do this coming week

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hey y’all,

It’s been a beautiful, mild-weathered week here in Santa Cruz, and I hope you think so too. That ultra-temperate weather will be sticking around this weekend, so basically anything is on the table for potential weekend plans!

We’ll start off the day’s headlines with Wallace’s Weekender and some news about Santa Cruz’s persisting — and worsening — affordability woes...

Santa Cruz County is now the second-most-expensive rental market in the country, report finds

A chart showing the most expensive areas to rent property in the U.S., with Santa Cruz No. 2

“Out of Reach” 2022 report: Despite all the attention increasingly paid to housing affordability, Santa Cruz has moved up in the rankings. The just-released “Out of Reach” report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition puts hard numbers on just how difficult it is to find and pay for shelter. Get the details here.

PREVIOUSLY: After 11 years of rising Santa Cruz home prices, ‘we’re in a dip at the moment’

Cabrillo Fest hits the high notes, Trivia Night recap and a tune worth hearing

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music is back in person at the Civic Auditorium for the first time since 2019.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: Wallace takes a look back at his first time hosting trivia night, and gives you the scoop on what to do over the next week in his latest newsletter. Read the whole thing here.

Daily Recap

And that’s gonna do it for today, folks. Enjoy your evening, and check back tomorrow for some end-of-week coverage.

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

