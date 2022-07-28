Lookout PM: County affordability trends in wrong direction, and what to do this coming week

Hey y’all,

It’s been a beautiful, mild-weathered week here in Santa Cruz, and I hope you think so too. That ultra-temperate weather will be sticking around this weekend, so basically anything is on the table for potential weekend plans!

We’ll start off the day’s headlines with Wallace’s Weekender and some news about Santa Cruz’s persisting — and worsening — affordability woes...

Santa Cruz County is now the second-most-expensive rental market in the country, report finds

“Out of Reach” 2022 report: Despite all the attention increasingly paid to housing affordability, Santa Cruz has moved up in the rankings. The just-released “Out of Reach” report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition puts hard numbers on just how difficult it is to find and pay for shelter. Get the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: After 11 years of rising Santa Cruz home prices, ‘we’re in a dip at the moment’



Cabrillo Fest hits the high notes, Trivia Night recap and a tune worth hearing

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: Wallace takes a look back at his first time hosting trivia night, and gives you the scoop on what to do over the next week in his latest newsletter. Read the whole thing here.

And that’s gonna do it for today, folks. Enjoy your evening, and check back tomorrow for some end-of-week coverage.

Max Chun

Lookout Santa Cruz