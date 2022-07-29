Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Mushroom Scotch duck egg with duck tartar and cherry gastrico, paired with Ridge Vineyards Geyserville 2014.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: The challenge of wine-pairing dinners, and drought-conscious gardening

By Giovanni Moujaes
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hello, Lookouters!

Hope you had a wonderful week and have some fun plans lined up for the weekend. Fear not if you don’t, though: We have you covered with our BOLO calendar and Wallace’s Weekender below.

Multiple heat waves have scorched a wide swath of the country over the last couple weeks, but we’ve managed to steer clear of them in Santa Cruz. Expect more of the usual summer weather this weekend: 70s and some of that oh-so-common cloud cover.

Also, we’ll be on #corpsewatch this weekend as we wait for the stinky flower to bloom at UCSC’s Arboretum.

The corpse flower prepares to bloom at the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Let’s kick off today’s headlines with some food news and a review from Lily ...

Faultline Brewing nears Scotts Valley opening, and the challenge of wine-pairing dinners

Inside Faultline's Scotts Valley location.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: In Scotts Valley, a long-delayed opening for Faultline Brewing in the Hangar complex approaches next month. And Lily Belli muses on the difficulties in pulling off an exclusive, one-night-only dinner event. Read her latest here.

Daily Recap

That’s a wrap for Friday, folks. Enjoy your weekend!

Giovanni Moujaes
Lookout Santa Cruz

Giovanni Moujaes

Giovanni Moujaes (he/him) comes to Lookout Santa Cruz with five years of experience managing news products and content strategies. A San Diego native, Giovanni has worked with news organizations up and down the coast of Southern California, ranging from The San Diego Union-Tribune to KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles, his most recent stop.

