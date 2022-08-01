Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Migrant farmworkers at work.
(Via Farmworker Justice)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: The return of Big Basin, and a farmworker advocate fighting for justice

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Monday, friends,

I hope you had a nice weekend filled with summer fun, even if some were disappointed that they weren’t able to experience the corpse flower’s unique stench. Still, the weather was great and the sun was shining, so I’d call that a positive few days overall.

We’ll jump right into it here with our weekly COVID Dashboard update, which should catch some eyes for anyone using public transit in the bay...

BART brings back masks as Bay Area case rate stabilizes, Watsonville testing site moves

Dr. Susan Wu chats with Kimberli Samuel and her 7-year-old daughter Amelle Samuel
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Dashboard: Masking returns on BART and Watsonville’s testing site moves, but the Bay Area’s case rate is appearing to stabilize. Get the latest info here.

PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz County COVID tracking getting more sophisticated as a new vaccine enters environment

Daily Recap

That’s how we kick off the week and the month of August. It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the final third of the year.

Enjoy your night, and catch us back here tomorrow.

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

