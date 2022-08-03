Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The Capitola Mall has become an unlikely home for locally owned businesses.
(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Capitola Mall goes local; Cabrillo looks to better serve Hispanic students

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz 
Well, folks, it’s hump day once again,

I’m sure this beautiful summer day didn’t do you any favors as you excitedly look towards the weekend, but fear not! There will be plenty of sunshine coming our way.

At this point, you might only go to the Capitola Mall for a Target run, but Lily found that there’s more than meets the eye...

Capitola Mall leans into local

Kaito Ramen owner Koji Goto displays some sushi options.
(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thinking outside of the (big) box: A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy’s, Target and Kohl’s. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall’s businesses are now locally owned. Check out Lily’s story here.

Daily Recap

That’s the end of our Wednesday here at Lookout. Check back for more headlines tomorrow morning.

Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

