Lookout PM: Capitola Mall goes local; Cabrillo looks to better serve Hispanic students

At this point, you might only go to the Capitola Mall for a Target run, but Lily found that there’s more than meets the eye...

Capitola Mall leans into local

(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thinking outside of the (big) box: A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy’s, Target and Kohl’s. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall’s businesses are now locally owned. Check out Lily’s story here.

Max Chun

Lookout Santa Cruz