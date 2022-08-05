Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Robert Ratner, director of the county's Housing for Health division, during Monday morning's PIT count.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Homeless count, food news & about that pickleball buzz

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Friday, folks.

We’ve got homeless count results, food news and even some pickleball for you to close down this week. So keep on reading.

Before we get to the headlines, though, let me fill you in on a great partnership between Lookout and Motion Pacific Dance. We're teaming up to bring awareness about and raise money for a special program called Dance for Parkinson's, which Motion Pacific is aiming to revive after COVID cutbacks.

STS9 psychedelic light show
Now to the headlines...

Homeless count shows large increase among vulnerable groups; big decrease for families

Kaito Ramen owner Koji Goto displays some sushi options.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

PIT Count: Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county’s board of supervisors on Tuesday. More on that here.

Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz’s soul with ‘Paid the Cost’ podcast

Podcaster Nativo Gonzalez in his Scotts Valley home studio
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Paying it forward: Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that. Wallace with the lowdown.

Cabrillo College Robotics Club wins first place in world MATE ROV Competition

And that’ll do it for yet another week. Enjoy your weekend and we’ll see you back here Monday.

Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz

A locals touch: Why work with Schooner Realty on your next real estate venture

A locals touch: Why work with Schooner Realty on your next real estate venture

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

