Lookout PM: Sitting down with candidates for SC mayor; city tourist tax to appear on Nov. ballot

Amazingly, we’re already less than three months away from the Nov. 8 general election. With that, we have some early candidates for Santa Cruz mayor discussing their ideas...

Joy Schendledecker thinks Santa Cruz’s first elected mayor doesn’t need to be a professional politician

Joy’s mayoral run: Despite having never held elected office, Joy Schendledecker says her mutual aid work in the community has provided her with a unique perspective on what the city needs, and that she is well in tune with the area due to her standing as a typical Santa Cruz resident. See the full Q&A here.



Fred Keeley says he hopes to move Santa Cruz’s biggest issues forward

Time for a ‘laser beam’ of action: One of two candidates to lead the city of Santa Cruz into its district-elections future as mayor, Fred Keeley, a noted consensus-builder as both state Assembly leader and as an involved Santa Cruz County changemaker, is looking to speed up the way things get done around here on important issues like homelessness and affordable housing. See the full Q&A here.

