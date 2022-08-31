Lookout PM: Watsonville hospital sale closes, Pallet Shelters, and California Senate Bill 850
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Watsonville Community Hospital now publicly owned; Pajaro Valley Health Care District set to take over from bankrupt private owners
‘Transformative’ sleeping cabins could be a good temporary shelter for the unhoused. Why aren’t there more?
‘Extra gut punch’ no more: Children of fallen police officers like Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller will now get financial compensation
