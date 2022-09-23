(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz) Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM: ‘Reefy’s’ pastrami and what’s doing with Student Lookout Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print Food & Drink EATERS DIGEST: Fall festivals, a succulent plum and Reef Dog’s perfect pastrami Food & Drink EATERS DIGEST: Fall festivals, a succulent plum and Reef Dog’s perfect pastrami By Lily Belli Quick Take It’s officially autumn, and that means harvest celebrations, Oktoberfests and a Bonny Doon standby. In this week’s... Wallace Baine Weekender: Art, wine & brews in Bonny Doon, a case of ‘Vertigo’ and a bountiful B9 Wallace Baine Weekender: Art, wine & brews in Bonny Doon, a case of ‘Vertigo’ and a bountiful B9 By Wallace Baine Coast Life Only one billionaire’s legacy? Santa Cruz’s Patagonia ambassador reflects on Chouinard’s gift to Earth Coast Life Only one billionaire’s legacy? Santa Cruz’s Patagonia ambassador reflects on Chouinard’s gift to Earth By Mark Conley Quick Take Many Santa Cruzans might think of the small Patagonia outlet store on River Street as the only local vestige of the... Opinion from Community Voices Remembering Deborah Pembrook, Santa Cruz’s anti-trafficking matriarch Opinion from Community Voices Remembering Deborah Pembrook, Santa Cruz’s anti-trafficking matriarch By Jess Torres Quick Take Santa Cruz — and the world — lost a “matriarch” of the anti-human-trafficking movement when Deborah Pembrook died... Food & Drink Seaquoia harvests the deep (under the bay) forests to produce captivating edible kelp Food & Drink Seaquoia harvests the deep (under the bay) forests to produce captivating edible kelp By Thomas Sawano Quick Take Seaquoia, a homegrown seaweed merchant, is one of the only of its kind around Monterey Bay, and sells a wide range of...