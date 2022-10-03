Lookout PM: City reaches agreement with workers, pesticide fears in Watsonville, UCSC’s first vice chancellor
City of Santa Cruz and workers reach tentative deal to avoid strike; services to go on uninterrupted
Pressure building on pesticides, Driscoll’s says it will consider organic-only by schools
UCSC’s first vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion aims to build on school’s legacy
Civic minded: Will Santa Cruz ever get the proper performing arts arena it needs and deserves?
