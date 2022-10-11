Lookout PM: Dutra’s accuser opens up, SEIU strike back on, and a Measure O overview
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Daily Recap
Dutra’s accuser opens up: Stephen Siefke explains why he is coming forth now, 17 years later
A lot of disagreement: Measure O galvanizes competing visions of downtown Santa Cruz
Conversations with Jody: Bestseller Ng talks new novel, hope in dark times, humanities crisis
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts)
Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts)
Past Newsletters