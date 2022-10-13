Lookout PM: Dutra fires back at accusations, Empty Home Tax explained, and Wallace’s Weekender
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Daily Recap
About ‘money, revenge’: Dutra, supporters fire back against what they say are ‘false, untrue accusations’
Measure N’s empty home tax: Is new tool aiming to boost affordability handy or flawed?
Return of a Classic: The Cold Water, a longtime Santa Cruz surf tradition, is back from a seven-year slumber
How one Santa Cruz teacher teaches U.S. history and how she sees her role as a history teacher today
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Past Newsletters