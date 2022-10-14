Lookout PM: City worker strike still on for Monday, Farmers’ Market signs MOU, and a first forum recap
Register for Lookout’s next election forum happening on Monday. If you want to watch via Zoom, sign up, and you will receive a link an hour before the event begins.
The Farmers’ Market has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Santa Cruz, a move towards establishing a permanent home for the market. Read the latest update from Lily Belli featured first in the Daily Recap.
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board