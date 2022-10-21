Lookout PM: Disarray continues at the Santa Cruz County Fair

After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to the disarray

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination themselves were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos? Wallace Baine with the detailed report.