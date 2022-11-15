Lookout PM: Close Justin vs. Shebreh race likely headed to “full manual recount”

Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson remain neck and neck with about 80% of the vote counted. County Clerk Tricia Webber says that there is “a nine out of ten chance” that there will be a full manual recount in that race. She says that she will definitely do a full recount of the Capitola City Council race. See the first two stories in the daily recap below for charts and analysis.

The next round of results is expected on Wednesday at 4 p.m.