Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
What a difference a year has made for local grapes.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: BLM mural vandals sentenced, Cummings maintains lead

Share

The two men who vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall were sentenced by Judge Syda Cogliati on Friday. See the first story in the daily recap for the full rundown.

Justin Cummings has maintained his narrow lead over Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the District 3 Supervisor race. See the second and third stories in the daily recap below for charts and analysis.

The next round of election results is expected on Friday at 4 p.m.

promoted content

Daily Recap

election membership offer

Santa Cruz County Job Board

Shopper's Corner PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (Top-shelf service: A beefy Q&A with Chris Sanders)

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters