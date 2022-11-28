Lookout PM: Bay Area long COVID studies underway, Santa Cruz’s low voter turnout, a Cabrillo historian Q&A
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Daily Recap
Cabrillo College historian on how the school got its name and why some are opposed to changing it
Voter turnout fell by 10 points in Santa Cruz County — and more in surrounding counties
How blue is Santa Cruz? Republicans in Santa Cruz County certainly look like a permanent minority
Hey Santa Cruz, let’s take a break from writing political measures and jump into each others’ bathtubs
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Past Newsletters