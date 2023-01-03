Lookout PM: Storm coverage and guide, Chill Out Café and Golden City close, Unsung Santa Cruz continues

As Santa Cruz County endures some of the worst series of storms in memory, our newsroom team of 10 is staying on top of the story. We’ll keep Storm Central (first story in the daily recap below) updated throughout Wednesday and the duration of the storm.

We’ll share the latest news on the storm’s impacts, road closures, flooding, outages and more. We’ll be in touch with the area’s emergency centers to bring you the latest, accurate information about what’s happening around us, and we’ll provide helpful charts to show you what we know, at a glance.

Find Storm Central and our preparation guide in the first two stories of the daily recap below.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news e-mail alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here .