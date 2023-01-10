Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Gov. Gavin Newsom observes the storm damage off Rio Del Mar on Tuesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM: Newsom takes in the wreckage, Pajaro levee repairs, outages, roads

Gov. Gavin Newsom toured storm-damaged parts of Capitola Village and Rio Del Mar on Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an overwhelming number of calls about downed trees, more than 19,000 people were without power, 64 county roads had closures, and the Pajaro River stood at 31 feet and emergency repairs to the levee system were underway.

That and much, much more in tonight’s Lookout PM.

