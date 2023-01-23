Lookout PM: Half Moon Bay shooting, winter surge fading, and Lompico residents struggle to recover

At least seven people were killed and a suspect is in custody after two shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

Local media outlets reported that eight people were shot at two separate locations in the city Monday afternoon. The victims are believed to be Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area.

One shooting location is reported to be Mountain Mushroom Farm. A second is believed to be Concord Farms.

The suspect, reported to be 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Pescadero, was arrested two hours after the shooting sitting in a parked car at a sheriff’s substation. Some media reported that the suspect had a connection to one of the farms.

An eighth victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office office said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.