Lookout PM: Cabrillo College board on name change, Betty Noodles returns, and Wallace’s ‘8 Tens’ review

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

We listen to you! We love talking with readers, and we’ve now started up a new round of our Lookout Listens sessions.

We’re inviting Lookout members to join one of several upcoming meetings at Lookout HQ, located in downtown Santa Cruz. The format is simple: tell us what you think needs better coverage and how you think we can make Lookout better.

Here’s the link: Join us .