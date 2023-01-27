Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
The sesame noodle "super soup" at Betty Noodles.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Cabrillo College board on name change, Betty Noodles returns, and Wallace’s ‘8 Tens’ review

Share

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

We listen to you! We love talking with readers, and we’ve now started up a new round of our Lookout Listens sessions.

We’re inviting Lookout members to join one of several upcoming meetings at Lookout HQ, located in downtown Santa Cruz. The format is simple: tell us what you think needs better coverage and how you think we can make Lookout better.

Here’s the link: Join us.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Button CTA to become a Lookout member

Daily Recap

promoted content

Santa Cruz County Job Board

Kaiser Permanente promoted content

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters