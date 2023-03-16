Lookout PM: Weekender, downtown library project greenlit, Schiffrin temporarily appointed
Work to demolish the Seacliff State Beach pier will begin on Monday, March 20, and is expected to take six weeks to complete. Meanwhile, the Highway 9 reopening date has been delayed again. CalTrans hopes to have a new estimated reopening date in the coming days.
See Storm Central in the Daily Recap for the latest.
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board