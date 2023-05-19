Lookout PM: Gail Newel retiring, a day in Pescadero, and the weekly news quiz
Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Events this week in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 5/19
Free Coffee for Bike Month @Santa Cruz Mountain Trails
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Hijinx @ The Catalyst
Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Midnight Movie @Landmark’s Del Mar Theatre
The Brothers Comatose @Moe’s Alley
Nashville Nights Featuring Abby Anderson @Chaminade Resort
Everyone Orchestra @Felton Music Hall
SATURDAY 5/20
Hoops For Health for the Watsonville Community Hospital @Callaghan Park Cultural Center
Uncovering the History of 418 Walnut Avenue @Downtown Santa Cruz Public Library
Dave Eggers, The Eyes & The Impossible @Bookshop Santa Cruz
Stephen Kessler – Santa Cruz County 2023 Artist of the Year @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade @Civic Auditorium
SUNDAY 5/21
Deep Read: Elizabeth Kolbert in Conversation with Ezra Klein @Quarry Amphitheater
Strawberry Fields Forever, Annual Fundraiser Ride @Pajaro Valley High School
Women’s Self-Defense Strategies & Skills Workshop @Tannery World Dance & Cultural Center
Girls Rock Monthly Ride @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Eek-A-Mouse @The Catalyst