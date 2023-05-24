Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM: Reactions to transphobic letter, 50-year West Cliff plan, and Soulwise’s career high

Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 5/25
Launchpad Santa Cruz 2023 @Cocoanut Grove
Crow’s Nest Beach Party w/ Sambada
MY BABY with Angelica Rockne @Felton Music Hall

FRIDAY 5/26
The Lost Boys feat. James Durbin @Bruno’s Bar and Grill
Tyler Rich @Felton Music Hall
CreateAbility Hour @Felton Branch Library
G Perico @The Catalyst
OS Muntates @Moe’s Alley
Pipe Down Official: Pipe Down w/ Koosh @Crows Nest Restaurant

SATURDAY 5/27
Bike Month Community Ride @Watsonville Cyclery
#GOATyoga w/piglets @Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House
Fae Masquerade Ball @Brookdale Lodge
FALCON! with Kettle of Hawks @The Crepe Place
Afrobeats Nite Santa Cruz @Moe’s Alley
Poi Rogers @Fruition Brewing

SUNDAY 5/28
Brown Babes Brunch with Dr. Terence Lester @Oswalds Restaurant
Big Richard Band @Moe’s Alley
Hella Queer Market: Pride! @Greater Purpose Brewing Company
Mae Powell @The Catalyst
Poi Rogers @Malone’s Grille

MONDAY 5/29
Veteran Surf Alliance Memorial Day Paddle Out @Capitola Beach

Click for the full event calendar

