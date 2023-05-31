Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM: Highway 1 project update, Mastodon tooth found in SC County, and unifying UCSC’s campus

Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.

Daily Recap

Midtown Friday Block Parties becomes a Santa Cruz trifecta

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 6/1
Good Neighbor Social with Housing Matters @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
The Lost Boys ft. James Durbin @The Crows Nest

FRIDAY 6/2
MIDTOWN FRIDAYS! Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Avenue
The Exploited @The Catalyst
Peter Janson Getting To Here Tour! @The Ugly Mug Coffee house
Good Riddance w/ Urethane and Lonely Kings @Moe’s Alley
Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band @Dorcich Family Vineyards

SATURDAY 6/3
National Trails Day Volunteer Events @DeLaveaga Park
Redwood Mountain Faire @Roaring Camp
The Inciters @Moe’s Alley
Santa Cruz Garage Sale Weekend @Santa Cruz City
Last Planet @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing

SUNDAY 6/4
Santa Cruz Pride Parade and Festival @Downtown Santa Cruz
Freedom Heartsong @Shanty Shack Brewing
Stacey Abrams | ROGUE JUSTICE @Rio Theatre
The Little Prince @UC Santa Cruz

