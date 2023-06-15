Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
old mill estates mobile home park
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Weekender, Cabrillo renaming shortlist, the UCSC class of ’23 reflects on four tumultuous years

Share
Lookout PM is sponsored by UC Santa Cruz

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership offer on Lookout

Daily Recap

Watsonville farmers’ market El Mercado tackles food insecurity, promotes healthy living PC Image

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 6/16
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave.
Free movie on the beach: “The Lost Boys” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Mom Walk Collective: Capitola @The Daily Grind Coffee & Bottle Shop
Matt Hartle & Phriends @El Vaquero Winery
Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin @Rio Theatre

SATURDAY 6/17
Santa Cruz Juneteenth 2023 @Laurel Park
Storybook Stroll on the patio @Scotts Valley Branch Library
Here Comes The Sun Festival @Hallcrest Vineyards and Santa Cruz Scrumpy Cider
Parker Millsap w/ special guest Alexa Rose @Moe’s Alley
Archery @DeLaveaga Golf Course
Trianna Feruza @Pono Hawaiian Grill
Shrek Rave @Catalyst

SUNDAY 6/18
2023 Liberation Paddle Out @Cowell Beach
Juneteenth Hike and Meditation @1401 Coast Rd.
Youth Overnight Summer Camp @The Nest
Father’s Day Brew Train @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Hugo Award Winning Films: Defining Science Fiction & Fantasy @Capitola Branch Library

Click for the full event calendar

Empowering young minds: 3 tips for teaching kids about Juneteenth

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters