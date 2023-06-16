Lookout PM: Rare plant stolen from UCSC, McPherson to not seek reelection, and Newel’s final public event
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 6/16
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave.
Free movie on the beach: “The Lost Boys” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
The Mom Walk Collective: Capitola @The Daily Grind Coffee & Bottle Shop
Matt Hartle & Phriends @El Vaquero Winery
Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin @Rio Theatre
SATURDAY 6/17
Santa Cruz Juneteenth 2023 @Laurel Park
Storybook Stroll on the patio @Scotts Valley Branch Library
Here Comes The Sun Festival @Hallcrest Vineyards and Santa Cruz Scrumpy Cider
Parker Millsap w/ special guest Alexa Rose @Moe’s Alley
Archery @DeLaveaga Golf Course
Trianna Feruza @Pono Hawaiian Grill
Shrek Rave @Catalyst
SUNDAY 6/18
2023 Liberation Paddle Out @Cowell Beach
Juneteenth Hike and Meditation @1401 Coast Rd.
Youth Overnight Summer Camp @The Nest
Father’s Day Brew Train @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Hugo Award Winning Films: Defining Science Fiction & Fantasy @Capitola Branch Library