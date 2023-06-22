Lookout PM: Weekender, SC rental market now country’s most expensive, and KSQD’s expansion
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 6/23
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movie on the beach: “Mamma Mia!” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Koosh Saxena @Woodhouse Blending and Brewing
SATURDAY 6/24
BLM mural event @Santa Cruz City Hall
Woodies on the Wharf @Santa Cruz Wharf
Pleasure Point Street Fair @Pleasure Point
Storybook Stroll on the patio @Scotts Valley Library
Pacific Roots @The Catalyst
Summer Kickoff Festival @Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Charlie and Friends – Santa Cruz SPCA Fundraiser @Lighthouse Field State Beach
SUNDAY 6/25
Sip for Second Harvest @610 Clubhouse Dr., Aptos
Girls Rock Ride @Venus Spirits Cocktails and Kitchen - Westside
Farmworker Reality Tour @40 Zils Rd., Watsonville
Ozomatli @The Catalyst
TUESDAY 6/27
Lookout Trivia Night @Abbott Square Market