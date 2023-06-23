Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM: The ‘exhausting’ Santa Cruz housing market, Felton summer adventures, and El Huarache’s growth

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

FRIDAY 6/23
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movie on the beach: “Mamma Mia!” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Koosh Saxena @Woodhouse Blending and Brewing

SATURDAY 6/24
BLM mural event @Santa Cruz City Hall
Woodies on the Wharf @Santa Cruz Wharf
Pleasure Point Street Fair @Pleasure Point
Storybook Stroll on the patio @Scotts Valley Library
Pacific Roots @The Catalyst
Summer Kickoff Festival @Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Charlie and Friends – Santa Cruz SPCA Fundraiser @Lighthouse Field State Beach

SUNDAY 6/25
Sip for Second Harvest @610 Clubhouse Dr., Aptos
Girls Rock Ride @Venus Spirits Cocktails and Kitchen - Westside
Farmworker Reality Tour @40 Zils Rd., Watsonville
Ozomatli @The Catalyst

TUESDAY 6/27
Lookout Trivia Night @Abbott Square Market

