old mill estates mobile home park
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Weekender, Joby’s new era, and a pro per cockfighting suspect

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

Daily Recap

Coveted Prospect Heights home hits the Santa Cruz market for the first time in over 50 years (Schooner PC roadblock)

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 6/29
The Beach Boys Sing-a-long Trivia Night @Britannia Arms
Free live music on the Colonnade: Extra Large @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Safety in Santa Cruz Meeting - Court’s Perspective @Branciforte Branch Library
Beach Cowboys @Bargetto Winery

FRIDAY 6/30
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movie on the beach: Space Jam @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Dumpstaphunk @Moe’s Alley
All About Theatre’s Third Annual “Theatre in the Park” @London Nelson Community Center

SATURDAY 7/1
Collective Santa Cruz: Home Run Summer Slam @Woodhousing Brewing
Above, Below and Around the World with Photographer Marc Shargel @Scott’s Valley Library
Stand Up Comedy @11th Hour Coffee

SUNDAY 7/2
Summer Kids Day @Little Trends Boutique
Scott Guberman @Felton Music Hall
Protomartyr @Moe’s Alley

TUESDAY 7/4
Barbecue, Cocktails, and Pie Eating Contest @113 Esplanade
Brunch for America @Lupulo Craft Beer House
4th of July Parade @Carbonero Way

Click for the full event calendar

