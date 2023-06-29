Lookout PM: Weekender, Joby’s new era, and a pro per cockfighting suspect
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 6/29
The Beach Boys Sing-a-long Trivia Night @Britannia Arms
Free live music on the Colonnade: Extra Large @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Safety in Santa Cruz Meeting - Court’s Perspective @Branciforte Branch Library
Beach Cowboys @Bargetto Winery
FRIDAY 6/30
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movie on the beach: Space Jam @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Dumpstaphunk @Moe’s Alley
All About Theatre’s Third Annual “Theatre in the Park” @London Nelson Community Center
SATURDAY 7/1
Collective Santa Cruz: Home Run Summer Slam @Woodhousing Brewing
Above, Below and Around the World with Photographer Marc Shargel @Scott’s Valley Library
Stand Up Comedy @11th Hour Coffee
SUNDAY 7/2
Summer Kids Day @Little Trends Boutique
Scott Guberman @Felton Music Hall
Protomartyr @Moe’s Alley
TUESDAY 7/4
Barbecue, Cocktails, and Pie Eating Contest @113 Esplanade
Brunch for America @Lupulo Craft Beer House
4th of July Parade @Carbonero Way