Lookout PM: County’s first xylazine death, high hopes for Rivas and RJF Jr.'s political campaign
Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Santa Cruz County Job Board
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 7/6
UCSC Farm stand @1008 Ranch View Rd
Cabrillo Stage: The Hunchback Of Notre Dame! @Crocker Theater
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Trivia on Tap! @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
FRIDAY 7/7
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
First Friday: The Winged Sentinels of the Monterey Bay @Seymour Marine Discovery Cente
James Durbin @The Blue Lagoon
Free movie on the beach: Labyrinth @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
SATURDAY 7/8
So-So Market @511 Front St., Santa Cruz
Crochet Workshop: Granny Squares @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Lil Maru @The Catalyst
SUNDAY 7/9
Sasha’s Money @El Vaquero Winery Tasting Room
The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Cabrillo Stage: The Hunchback Of Notre Dame! @Crocker Theater