Lookout PM: Housing market shifts, Cabrillo-UCSC housing project in limbo, and the scoop on bat baby season
Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 7/13
The Alex Lucero Band @The Crow’s Nest Beach Party
Free live music on the Colonnade: Santa Cruda @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Taylor Rae: A benefit concert for the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund @Moe’s Alley
“The Book of Will” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
FRIDAY 7/14
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Capitola Food Truck Friday @Monterey Avenue
Candle Making Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Gimme Gimme Disco @Felton Music Hall
Free movies on the beach: “Selena” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
SATURDAY 7/15
TAC Skimblast Skimboarding Competition @Seabright Beach
San Lorenzo River Trail Run @Harvey West Blvd.
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Freestone Peaches @Felton Music Hall
Art & Wine Festival @Bargetto Winery
Day in Laurel Park @London Nelson Community Center
SUNDAY 7/16
Circle Jerks @The Catalyst
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
The Alex Lucero Band @Bargetto Winery
Hugo Award-winning films: Defining science fiction & fantasy @Capitola Library
Katie Knipp Band @Moe’s Alley