old mill estates mobile home park
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Microsoft’s new locally named default font, Weekender, and Santa Cruz’s feisty sea otter

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

Daily Recap

Coveted Prospect Heights home hits the Santa Cruz market for the first time in over 50 years (Schooner PC roadblock)

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 7/14
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Capitola Food Truck Friday @Monterey Avenue
Candle Making Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Gimme Gimme Disco @Felton Music Hall
Free movies on the beach: “Selena” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SATURDAY 7/15
TAC Skimblast Skimboarding Competition @Seabright Beach
Hop ‘N Barley Beer and BBQ Festival @Skypark
San Lorenzo River Trail Run @Harvey West Blvd.
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Freestone Peaches @Felton Music Hall
Art & Wine Festival @Bargetto Winery
Day in Laurel Park @London Nelson Community Center

SUNDAY 7/16
Circle Jerks @The Catalyst
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
The Alex Lucero Band @Bargetto Winery
Hugo Award-winning films: Defining science fiction & fantasy @Capitola Library
Katie Knipp Band @Moe’s Alley

Federal grant funds Santa Cruz County WIC outreach to immigrants and farmworkers
