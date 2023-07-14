Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM: Soif closing Walnut Avenue location, Eaters Digest, and a BCycle overview

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

FRIDAY 7/14
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Capitola Food Truck Friday @Monterey Avenue
Candle Making Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Gimme Gimme Disco @Felton Music Hall
Free movies on the beach: “Selena” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SATURDAY 7/15
TAC Skimblast Skimboarding Competition @Seabright Beach
Hop ‘N Barley Beer and BBQ Festival @Skypark
San Lorenzo River Trail Run @Harvey West Blvd.
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Freestone Peaches @Felton Music Hall
Art & Wine Festival @Bargetto Winery
Day in Laurel Park @London Nelson Community Center

SUNDAY 7/16
Circle Jerks @The Catalyst
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
The Alex Lucero Band @Bargetto Winery
Hugo Award-winning films: Defining science fiction & fantasy @Capitola Library
Katie Knipp Band @Moe’s Alley

