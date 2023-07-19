Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
old mill estates mobile home park
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Child care crisis, a national award for a young inventor, and a Boulder Creek water lawsuit

Share

Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership CTA

Daily Recap

Graduating Slugs prepare for the big day—and their next chapter

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 7/20
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Housing Matters Campus Tour @115 Coral St., Santa Cruz
Free live music on the Colonnade: Tsunami Band @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater

FRIDAY 7/21
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
The Beer Scouts @Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing
Jerry Douglas @Felton Music Hall
Left Alone @The Catalyst Club
Free movies on the beach: “The Rise of Gru” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

SATURDAY 7/22
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
“The Book of Will” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Superblume @Felton Music Hall
Bold Voices: Discussion with Jill Cody @Capitola Branch Library
J Boog @The Catalyst Club
Homeless Garden Project Farm & Enterprise Tour @Natural Bridges Farm by Homeless Garden Project

SUNDAY 7/23
Sunday Funday Reggae Party @Moe’s Alley
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Jive Machine @Roaring Camp
Eden Rift Winemaker’s Dinner @Persephone
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Click for the full event calendar

Cabrillo Stage’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame kicks off July 6 under new artistic director Andrea Hart
Lookout Trivia Night schedule

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters