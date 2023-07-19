Lookout PM: Child care crisis, a national award for a young inventor, and a Boulder Creek water lawsuit
Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 7/20
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Housing Matters Campus Tour @115 Coral St., Santa Cruz
Free live music on the Colonnade: Tsunami Band @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
FRIDAY 7/21
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
The Beer Scouts @Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing
Jerry Douglas @Felton Music Hall
Left Alone @The Catalyst Club
Free movies on the beach: “The Rise of Gru” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
SATURDAY 7/22
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
“The Book of Will” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Superblume @Felton Music Hall
Bold Voices: Discussion with Jill Cody @Capitola Branch Library
J Boog @The Catalyst Club
Homeless Garden Project Farm & Enterprise Tour @Natural Bridges Farm by Homeless Garden Project
SUNDAY 7/23
Sunday Funday Reggae Party @Moe’s Alley
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Jive Machine @Roaring Camp
Eden Rift Winemaker’s Dinner @Persephone
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare