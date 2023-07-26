Lookout PM: New Marianne’s location, school district staffing woes ease, and a rare find in a house for sale
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 7/27
Bookshop Santa Cruz Presents: Purposeful Brands By Sandy Kees @Bookshop Santa Cruz
Next Blue’s Band @Bargetto Winery
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Free live music on the Colonnade: The Deadlies @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: King Lear @Audrey Stanley Grove at DeLaveaga Park
FRIDAY 7/28
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movies on the beach: “Top Gun: Maverick” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Food Truck Friday @Skypark
Iam Tongi @The Catalyst
Willie Watson @Felton Music Hall
SATURDAY 7/29
Fruition Brewing 4th Anniversary @Fruition Brewing
Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge @Cabrillo College
DoonArt Studio Tour @Bonny Doon
Sambada: Summer Fest @Mission West
Community Climate Festival @Cabrillo College
SUNDAY 7/30
Farm to Fork Gala @417 Salinas Rd.
Cabrillo Stage: “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame” @Crocker Theater
Meridian Brothers! @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music: Open Rehearsal @Civic Auditorium
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare