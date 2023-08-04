Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM: Zach Friend to not seek fourth term, Eaters Digest, and the 2023 point-in-time count results

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

Daily Recap

Santa Cruz METRO to hold virtual public meeting for previewing possible network changes

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 8/4
Midtown Fridays Summer Block Party @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Free movies on the beach: “Shrek” @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Watsonville Strawberry Festival @231 Union St.
STS9 - Night 1 @Quarry Amphitheater
Jive Machine @Abbott Square Market

SATURDAY 8/5
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music: Meet the Composers @Civic Auditorium
“King Lear” by William Shakespeare @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Santa Cruz World Dance Showcase @9400 Mill St.
Books & Brews La Selva Beach Summer Fair @La Selva Beach Clubhouse
Marlon Asher @Moe’s Alley

SUNDAY 8/6
Tri Santa Cruz @119 Center St.
Pacific Vibration @The Catalyst
Day on the Monterey Bay Regatta and Dinner Party @Santa Cruz Yacht Club
Kronos Quartet: Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music @Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
Watsonville Strawberry Festival @231 Union St.

