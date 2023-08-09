Lookout PM: New Brighton bomb threat, another pride flag theft, next steps in Michael Cheek case
Welcome to Wednesday night’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 8/10
Pathways to Careers in Genomics @Baskin School of Engineering
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Live Music on the Colonnade @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Sir Mix-A-Lot @The Catalyst
FRIDAY 8/11
Yoga in the Redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
Wolf Jett (Chris Jones) @The Sawmill Restaurant and Ale House
Midtown Friday @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
The Alex Lucero Band @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Superblume @Moe’s Alley
Gimme Gimme Disco @The Catalyst
SATURDAY 8/12
Beautify Felton Pie Contest and Fundraiser @6212 Gushee St., Felton
Lupulo Lagerpalooza @Lupulo Craft Beer House
Harvesting Equity with Dolores Huerta @Henry J. Mello Center, Watsonville
SambaDá @Abbott Square
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “The Taming of the Shrew” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music: Rise and Fly @Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
SUNDAY 8/13
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “The Taming of the Shrew” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music: Wild Geese @Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park