Lookout PM: Ghosts in your food delivery app, teen oral health, surf legend’s Maui volunteer army
Welcome to Wednesday evening’s Lookout PM.
Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 8/17
Wine30 Sip & Stroll @7500 Old Dominion Ct., Aptos
Trivia Night @Boulder Creek Pizza & Pub
Moonlander @The Catalyst
Equanimous: Dance Temple @The 418 Project
The Alex Lucero Band @Chaminade Resort
FRIDAY 8/18
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Vine to View Dinner - featuring Patz & Hall Winery @Chaminade Resort
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
STRAY Presents: Creative Differences, Honeyboys, Universe @Subrosa Community Space
Yoga in the Redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
SATURDAY 8/19
Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival @361 Kings Village Rd.
“The Book of Will” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Brett Dennen @Felton Music Hall
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
SUNDAY 8/20
Hugo Award Winning Films: Defining Science Fiction & Fantasy @Capitola Branch Library
Race Thru the Redwoods 2023 @5401 Graham Hill Rd., Felton
Jason Eady @Moe’s Alley
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare