Lookout PM: COVID surge, bánh mí pop-up, Cabrillo renaming moves, Verve’s national play
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
FRIDAY 8/18
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz
Vine to View Dinner - featuring Patz & Hall Winery @Chaminade Resort
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
STRAY Presents: Creative Differences, Honeyboys, Universe @Subrosa Community Space
Yoga in the Redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
SATURDAY 8/19
Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival @361 Kings Village Rd.
“The Book of Will” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Brett Dennen @Felton Music Hall
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
SUNDAY 8/20
Hugo Award Winning Films: Defining Science Fiction & Fantasy @Capitola Branch Library
Race Thru the Redwoods 2023 @5401 Graham Hill Rd., Felton
Jason Eady @Moe’s Alley
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare