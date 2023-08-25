Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
The tacos de camaron estilo gobernador at Miches and Ceviches.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Miches and Ceviches’ seafood delights, and Watsonville Community Hosptial gets state money

Share

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership offer $99
Resilience in action: CZU fire victims rebuild with critical local construction financing and support

Daily Recap

7 essential home prep tips to save money and safeguard against natural disasters this winter PC roadblock
Lookout Trivia Night schedule

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 8/25
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Food Truck Fridays @Skypark
“Taming of the Shrew” @Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Yoga in the Redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
Ladders @The Catalyst

SATURDAY 8/26
Ukrainian Art in the Park @Esplanade Park
Paint Your Pet @The Painted Cork
Orange Party @Doon to Earth
Summer of Pride @Motion Pacific Dance
Testicle Festival @196 Hazel Dell Rd., Watsonville

SUNDAY 8/27
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “The Book of Will” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
SambaDa @Skypark
Phil Johnson @Crow’s Nest Restaurant
Santa Cruz Shakespeare: “King Lear” @Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park
Year of the Cobra @The Catalyst

Click for the full event calendar

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters