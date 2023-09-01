Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
The 15th annual Testicle Festival took place at Watsonville's Estrada Deer Camp on Saturday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: International Overdose Awareness Day, Watsonville’s Testicle Festival, and senate candidates on housing

Share

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM.

Be sure to sign up for our breaking news email alerts here and take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here.

Membership offer $99
7 essential home prep tips to save money and safeguard against natural disasters this winter PC roadblock

Daily Recap

Lookout Trivia Night schedule

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

FRIDAY 9/1
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Yoga in the Redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
First Friday Open Mic @Satori
Lucas Lawson @The Catalyst
Jive Machine @Abbott Square
S.R. Laws @New Bohemia Brewing Co.

SATURDAY 9/2
Paint Your Pet @The Painted Cork
Paella Party @Santa Cruz Symphony
Laughternoon @London Nelson Community Center
Moonalice @Felton Music Hall
Trianna Feruza: GTRI Ohana @Pono Hawaiian Grill

SUNDAY 9/3
Free guided tour of the UCSC Farm @Cowell Ranch Hay Barn
Santa Cruz Starlight Evening Dinner Party @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Alabaster DePlume @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Trolls Of Amsterdam @Joe’s Bar
Gaby Castro @Pono Hawaiian Grill

Click for the full event calendar

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive

Past Newsletters