Lookout PM: Weekender, Cabrillo subcommittee recommends name change delay, and chronic absenteeism in local schools
Welcome to Thursday night's Lookout PM.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 9/7
Alex Lucero @Bargetto Winery
The Runaway Grooms @The Catalyst
Mike Pinto @Felton Music Hall
Barrio Manouche @Kuumbwa Jazz Center
FRIDAY 9/8
Maui Relief Fundraiser Party! @The Painted Cork
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Green Things + Make Believe: A shared evening of performance @Motion Pacific Dance
Vintage Trouble @Felton Music Hall
Kabaka Pyramid @Moe’s Alley
Terror Reid @The Catalyst
SATURDAY 9/9
39th Annual Bodysurfing Contest @Laguna Creek Beach
40th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival @Capitola Village
Composting Workshop @Felton Branch Library
LAUGHTERNOON: Comedy Outdoors @London Nelson Community Center
Imagine! @Sesnon House
Ocean Film Festival World Tour Santa Cruz @Rio Theatre
SUNDAY 9/10
40th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival @Capitola Village
Craft & Sip Fundraiser for Walk to End Alzheimer’s @The Painted Cork
Yoga in the redwoods @Henry Cowell Redwoods
Farm to table dinner @Prevedelli Farms
2023 Ironman Santa Cruz @Depot Park