Lookout PM: Weekender, Santa Cruz Skateboards turns 50, teaching sub’s racist rant, and the new COVID booster
Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.
Daily Recap
Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County
THURSDAY 9/14
Santa Cruz County Business & Health Expo @Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Hallpass @Bargetto Winery
Ashley Cook @The Catalyst
Arise Roots @Moe’s Alley
Trianna Feruza: Free Range @Steel Bonnet Brewing Company
FRIDAY 9/15
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival 2023 @Roaring Camp
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Acrylic Painting Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Dave Matthews Tribute Band @Felton Music Hall
Santa Cruz County Fair @Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds
SATURDAY 9/16
Second Season Sowing: Your Fall Garden from Seed @Felton Branch Library
Mason Jennings @Felton Music Hall
Mission Varrio Project band: Island Affair @Pono Hawaiian Grill
UH2BT: KPop Night @The Catalyst
Santa Cruz County Fair @Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds
SUNDAY 9/17
OLLI at UCSC Hosts Open House @College Nine/John R. Lewis Dining Hall
Pie for the People @Natural Bridges Farm by Homeless Garden Project
Iya Terra @The Catalyst
Gaby Castro @Chaminade Resort & Spa
Marc Ford @Moe’s Alley