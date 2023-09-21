Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Watsonville Community Hospital
(Via Dori Rose Inda)
Lookout PM Archive

Lookout PM: Weekender, a new Watsonville Community Hospital CEO, and Buena Vista Brewing’s growth

Welcome to Thursday night’s Lookout PM.

UC Santa Cruz scientists contribute to release of first complete sequence of a human Y chromosome

Daily Recap

7 essential home prep tips to save money and safeguard against natural disasters this winter PC roadblock
Lookout Trivia Night schedule

Upcoming events in Santa Cruz County

THURSDAY 9/21
Closet Shopper Business Mixer @The Closet Shopper
Matt Masih @Bargetto Winery
Dengue Fever @Moe’s Alley
Kiss the Sky - The Definitive Jimi Hendrix Tribute @The Catalyst Club

FRIDAY 9/22
Midtown Fridays @1111 Soquel Ave.
Embroidery Workshop @Wallflower Santa Cruz
Zayante Fire Fundraiser @Felton Music Hall
Stephen Marley @The Catalyst Club
Bodhi Mojo @Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Frequency Festival @Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

SATURDAY 9/23
Santa Cruz Elks Oktoberfest @Santa Cruz Elks Lodge
Foodie Fruity Wreath Making Extravaganza @Scotts Valley farmers market
Vegan Italian Cooking & Wine Pairing Class @Flipjack Ranch
Teen Kitchen Project Everett Farm Dinner @Everett Family Farm
Echos Of Empire @Civic Auditorium

SUNDAY 9/24
For the love of dogs @Chaminade Resort & Spa
41st Santa Cruz Triathlon @Depot Park
Music at the park @Skypark
Jean Dawson @The Catalyst

